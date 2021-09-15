Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Insider Simon Owen Sells 17,000 Shares

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) insider Simon Owen sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.45 ($4.61), for a total value of A$109,633.00 ($78,309.29).

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.63.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Ingenia Communities Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 22nd. Ingenia Communities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

Ingenia Communities (Ingenia) is a leading Australian property group that owns, operates and develops a growing portfolio of lifestyle and holiday communities across key urban and coastal markets. We are committed to creating communities where our residents and visitors can truly belong. Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 200 entity with a market capitalisation of over $1.2 billion and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code Â’INA'.

