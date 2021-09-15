Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) to Hold

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

Shares of TWO opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.82. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 204.49% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth $52,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

