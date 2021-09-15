Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Berkeley Group Holdings plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for The Berkeley Group in a report issued on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Berkeley Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup raised The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, raised The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

BKGFY opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average is $64.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $16.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $5.2278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 8.08%. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is 5.26%.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

