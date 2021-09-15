Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,349,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,339,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,339,000 after purchasing an additional 250,983 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,954,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 229,456 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,646,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 24,116 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 484.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,515,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

NYMT opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.93. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

