Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 157.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 22,038 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after buying an additional 31,253 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 73.4% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 21.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $1,795,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,190.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.58. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.