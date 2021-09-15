Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $415,000 Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,562 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 115,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 31.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 12.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $204.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.33 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

