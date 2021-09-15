Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.34

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.34 and last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 262844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

Several research firms have issued reports on VG. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.30, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,257,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 393,109 shares of company stock valued at $5,985,186 over the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

