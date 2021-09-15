Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.34

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.34 and last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 262844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.
Several research firms have issued reports on VG. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.30, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60.
In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,257,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 393,109 shares of company stock valued at $5,985,186 over the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.
About Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
