Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Banner were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter worth $386,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Banner by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Banner by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Banner by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.16. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $60.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Banner’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Banner Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

