O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 649 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 22.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $89.10 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $91.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.91 and a 200-day moving average of $76.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $724,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

