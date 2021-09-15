Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $161,000 Stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000.

NYSE EFL opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

