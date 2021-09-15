Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys New Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Textron by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Textron by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 56,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Textron by 302.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 88,926 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXT opened at $69.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average is $64.94. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $74.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

