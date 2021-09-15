O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 133 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in ResMed by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ResMed by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,871,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on RMD. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total transaction of $368,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 49,010 shares of company stock valued at $13,018,954. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RMD opened at $292.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.10. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.21, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.