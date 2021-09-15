Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $207,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,740,000 after acquiring an additional 693,188 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Prologis by 0.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Prologis by 37.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

Prologis stock opened at $132.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.35. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $139.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

