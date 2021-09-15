Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $215,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,066 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,080 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,437 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.70.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $188.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $185.32 and a fifty-two week high of $280.99. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.