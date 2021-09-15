Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 407 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $645.15 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $621.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,611,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,388 shares of company stock valued at $226,431,216 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $787.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.59.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

