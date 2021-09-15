Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGF. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,691,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,542,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 222,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 43,032 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 228,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 47,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $506,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.01. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.