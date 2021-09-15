Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Position Lifted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,566,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,213,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 374.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.00.

TDY stock opened at $431.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $301.76 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

