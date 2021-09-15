KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,023 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 84.8% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 425,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 195,294 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 30.5% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

