Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,865 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.06% of Appian worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Appian by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 111.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 61.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 36.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth $1,140,000. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $99.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.43 and a beta of 1.72. Appian Co. has a one year low of $54.53 and a one year high of $260.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.13.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

APPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist cut their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

