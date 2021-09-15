BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 5,164 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRMB. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Trimble by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Trimble by 1,240.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $91.31 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.78 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.72.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $305,299.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

