Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $1,606,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $1,706,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN opened at $156.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.06.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

