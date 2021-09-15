Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 75.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,231,584,000 after purchasing an additional 188,500 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,812,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,694,635,000 after acquiring an additional 209,239 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 130.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $734,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,814 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,205,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $715,535,000 after acquiring an additional 60,533 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 64.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $707,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,602 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.17.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $333.55 on Wednesday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $141.85 and a 12 month high of $359.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.87. The company has a market cap of $170.75 billion, a PE ratio of -93.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

