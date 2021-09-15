Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,807 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,422,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,652,000 after purchasing an additional 435,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,114,000 after purchasing an additional 136,678 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,953,000 after purchasing an additional 470,341 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

