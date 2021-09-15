ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,906 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,125,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,467,000 after buying an additional 685,208 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,201,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,777,000 after buying an additional 379,855 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,085,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,370,000 after buying an additional 208,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,685,000 after buying an additional 143,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,273,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,459,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.12.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

