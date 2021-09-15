Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.37. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 101.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIRC. Truist boosted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

