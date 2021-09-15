SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.54

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.54 and last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 45816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SSEZY shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SSE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.0679 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.06%.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

