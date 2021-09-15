Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 424.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 590.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DIV opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76.

