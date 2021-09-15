InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the August 15th total of 96,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of INM opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 655,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

