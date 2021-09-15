Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.30

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter. Orion Oyj had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 18.71%. On average, analysts expect that Orion Oyj will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

