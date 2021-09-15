Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Shares Down 4.2%

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 17.25 ($0.23). 93,931 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 64,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.24).

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 27.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Windar Photonics Company Profile (LON:WPHO)

Windar Photonics Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines. The company also provides WindTIMIZER for wind turbine's controller; and retrofit control system for wind turbines.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Windar Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windar Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.