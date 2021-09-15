Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Trading Up 6%

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY) was up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.86 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 11.98 ($0.16). Approximately 1,972,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,845,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.30 ($0.15).

The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of £115.24 million and a P/E ratio of -57.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.11.

In related news, insider Bo Møller Stensgaard bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £18,900 ($24,692.97).

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

