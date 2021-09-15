Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL) Shares Down 4.4%

Zoltav Resources Inc. (LON:ZOL)’s stock price fell 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 41.12 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 41.12 ($0.54). 261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.56).

The company has a market cap of £61.04 million and a P/E ratio of -6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 44.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.72.

Zoltav Resources Company Profile (LON:ZOL)

Zoltav Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in Russia. The company holds interests in the Bortovoy license covering an area of 3,215 square kilometers with proved plus probable reserves of 750 billion cubic feet of gas, and 3.9 million barrels of oil and condensate located in the Saratov region of south western Russia.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoltav Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoltav Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.