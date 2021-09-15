Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $648,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Dennehy sold 6,679 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $434,135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.65.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,949,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,188,000 after acquiring an additional 44,365 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,871,000 after acquiring an additional 133,051 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,099,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,618,000 after acquiring an additional 971,294 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,964,000 after acquiring an additional 37,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after acquiring an additional 531,797 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

