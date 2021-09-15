Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Misonix Put Options (NASDAQ:MSON)

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,811 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,334% compared to the average daily volume of 196 put options.

Shares of MSON stock opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $438.38 million, a P/E ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 1.40. Misonix has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Misonix had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%.

MSON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research downgraded Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Misonix by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Misonix in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Misonix by 130.2% in the second quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 95,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 54,012 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Misonix by 100.0% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP grew its stake in Misonix by 7.1% in the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 375,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Surgical and Wound. The Surgical segment consists of BoneScalpel and SonaStar products. The Wound segment consists of SonicOne, TheraSkin and Therion products.

