Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Misonix Put Options (NASDAQ:MSON)

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,811 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,334% compared to the average daily volume of 196 put options.
Shares of MSON stock opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $438.38 million, a P/E ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 1.40. Misonix has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71.
Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Misonix had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Misonix by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Misonix in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Misonix by 130.2% in the second quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 95,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 54,012 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Misonix by 100.0% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP grew its stake in Misonix by 7.1% in the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 375,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Misonix
Misonix, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Surgical and Wound. The Surgical segment consists of BoneScalpel and SonaStar products. The Wound segment consists of SonicOne, TheraSkin and Therion products.
