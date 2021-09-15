NanoViricides Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 9,910 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 6,335% compared to the typical daily volume of 154 call options.

NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $8.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the first quarter valued at $95,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of NanoViricides by 50.0% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NanoViricides by 62.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

