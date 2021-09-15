Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Decreased by Piper Sandler

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a note issued to investors on Sunday, September 12th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CAKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.54.

CAKE stock opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

