National Bank Financial Comments on New Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a research report issued on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

NGD opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17. New Gold has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $817.01 million, a PE ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the first quarter valued at about $464,000. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in New Gold by 52.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 28,190 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in New Gold by 14.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 39,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

