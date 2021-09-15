Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,500 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of RAAS opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. Cloopen Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

