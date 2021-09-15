PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after buying an additional 2,731,556 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the first quarter worth $57,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at $57,201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PPL by 54.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,491 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in PPL by 1,332.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,120,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,977 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PPL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.