BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 3,011 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price objective for the company. assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.03.

Shares of ENPH opened at $157.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.41 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,634 shares of company stock worth $12,895,553. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.