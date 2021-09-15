BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 4.1% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 34.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 108.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 5.2% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $221.95 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.65.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total value of $643,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,074 shares in the company, valued at $25,103,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $1,358,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,826 shares in the company, valued at $184,040,062.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,052 shares of company stock worth $4,022,035. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

