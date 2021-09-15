Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 547,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 116,789 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 31,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $13.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1537 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

