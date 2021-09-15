Lev Peker Sells 18,017 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CEO Lev Peker sold 18,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $318,720.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lev Peker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarParts.com alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Lev Peker sold 50,000 shares of CarParts.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Lev Peker sold 66,161 shares of CarParts.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $1,321,235.17.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Lev Peker sold 13,589 shares of CarParts.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $266,208.51.

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.65 million, a PE ratio of -275.62 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.84.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $157.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in CarParts.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,684,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 790.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 178,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at $15,092,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at $1,327,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.