Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Director Purchases $161,000.00 in Stock

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Director Jinn Wu acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ATNX stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $347.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.61. Athenex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.07 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 84.67% and a negative net margin of 121.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Athenex during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Athenex during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Athenex during the second quarter worth about $489,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Athenex by 134.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 53,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Athenex by 1,895.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 600,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 570,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

ATNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Athenex from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Athenex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

