O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $839,000 Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $54.58. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

