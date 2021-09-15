$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Mitek Systems posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,824,000 after purchasing an additional 261,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,425,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,707,000 after purchasing an additional 71,472 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.1% during the second quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,497,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,836,000 after purchasing an additional 124,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,358,000 after purchasing an additional 44,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 96.1% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 818,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 400,928 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $19.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $874.76 million, a PE ratio of 76.43 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

