Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ameresco, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ameresco in a report released on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $70.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.41. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $28.94 and a fifty-two week high of $75.88.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 41,503 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,014,777.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,546,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $212,852.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,143 shares of company stock worth $8,103,009 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Ameresco by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Ameresco by 6.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ameresco by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

