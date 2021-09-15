O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,017 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 526.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 521.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YUMC opened at $61.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

