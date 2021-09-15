BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). BrainsWay reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 23.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BWAY shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrainsWay has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $131.12 million, a PE ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 1.25. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in BrainsWay during the second quarter worth about $1,684,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in BrainsWay by 29.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BrainsWay by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 514,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 214,893 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BrainsWay by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BrainsWay by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 206,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 76,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

