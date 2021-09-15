Zacks: Analysts Expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). Dyadic International posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 536.88%.

Shares of DYAI stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. Dyadic International has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $8.78.

In other Dyadic International news, major shareholder Francisco Trust Under Agreemen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103,965.00, for a total transaction of $2,599,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 41.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 27,008 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

